Luka Doncic arrives for the Clippers-Mavericks game in his stylish Camaro. (0:27)

Luka Doncic made sure to pull up in style to Game 3 of the Dallas Mavericks first-round series against the LA Clippers.

One of the most exciting matchups of the NBA playoffs, the Clippers took Game 1 before the Mavericks knotted matters at one apiece with a win in Game 2. The series tipped off in Dallas on Friday night, and Doncic arrived in his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, which had a fresh look.

As part of a campaign promoting the soon-to-be released Luka 3 sneaker, Jordan Brand wrapped the guard's sports car in a pink and purple colorway.

Other details in the wrap include Luka's No. 77 emblazoned on each side and the Air Jordan logo on the trunk.

The 25-year-old is currently averaging 32.5 points, 7.5 assists and 9.5 rebounds in the series through two games.