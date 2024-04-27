        <
          Luka Doncic arrives for Game 3 of Clippers-Mavs in wrapped Camaro

          Luka Doncic arrives in old-school Camaro (0:27)

          • ESPN staffApr 27, 2024, 01:28 AM

          Luka Doncic made sure to pull up in style to Game 3 of the Dallas Mavericks first-round series against the LA Clippers.

          One of the most exciting matchups of the NBA playoffs, the Clippers took Game 1 before the Mavericks knotted matters at one apiece with a win in Game 2. The series tipped off in Dallas on Friday night, and Doncic arrived in his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, which had a fresh look.

          As part of a campaign promoting the soon-to-be released Luka 3 sneaker, Jordan Brand wrapped the guard's sports car in a pink and purple colorway.

          Other details in the wrap include Luka's No. 77 emblazoned on each side and the Air Jordan logo on the trunk.

          The 25-year-old is currently averaging 32.5 points, 7.5 assists and 9.5 rebounds in the series through two games.