Free-agent guard Will Barton has signed with the Toronto Raptors after completing a buyout with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Barton will be eligible for a playoff roster. He has played in 29 career postseason games with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Barton, 32, was traded to Washington last summer in a deal that sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Nuggets. He was making $14.375 million in the final year of his contract.

Barton averaged 7.7 points per game but shot just 38.7% from the field in 40 games while coming off the bench for the Wizards this season, his first in D.C.

Reuters contributed to this report.