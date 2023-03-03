Kevin Durant hits back at Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley and more from our NBA quotes of the week.

"At this point they're saying, go play with Scoot Henderson and win a championship and then we'll give you credit. I don't need no credit from y'all."

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, responding to criticism from Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, via Yahoo Sports. Henderson is projected to be a top pick in this year's NBA draft

"Me and Bam both know that's a lie."

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo saying he should have won Defensive Player of the Year over Smart last season

"I'm losing sleep at night. This is not the way I wanted my last year to go."

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, on his team's 33-30 record this season

"I just told [the official] this was probably the best-officiated game I've been a part of. Tried to give him a compliment and it didn't go over so well."

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, on his first career ejection in a game against the New York Knicks

"Vanderbilt kicked our ass."

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, on Los Angeles Lakers power forward Jarred Vanderbilt's defense leading L.A. to a 27-point comeback victory over Dallas