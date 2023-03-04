Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke suffered a season-ending left Achilles tear, his agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

Clarke left Friday's loss to the Denver Nuggets in the final seconds of the first quarter. He started limping after missing a free throw then fell at midcourt. He was then helped to the locker room without putting weight on his left leg.

The fourth-year veteran was averaging 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

Clarke signed a four-year, $52 million extension with the Grizzlies in October.

