Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Andre Iguodala are probable to make their respective returns from injury Sunday afternoon as the Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Curry has missed the Warriors' past 11 games after sustaining a left lower leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4. He also missed 11 games earlier in the season with a right shoulder subluxation. Golden State has gone 14-12 without Curry this season.

"He's been working really hard," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about Curry Thursday. "I think within days of the injury, he was on the bike. And it was impressive to watch him on the bike, how hard he goes. He's really amazing when it comes to his conditioning level and his commitment to keeping it high. So he has a good chance these last few days to get up and down. But before that, he was doing a lot of 1-on-0 workouts that included a lot of running and movements."

Curry also participated in multiple scrimmages over the past week with Golden State's two-way and backup players. Iguodala was also a participant.

After deciding to return for his 19th and final season in the NBA on a veterans minimum, Iguodala missed the first 39 games due to what the team labeled a left hip injury. He made his season debut on Jan. 8 but was available for just three games. He hasn't played since Jan. 13 because of right hip soreness.

With Andrew Wiggins set to miss his eighth straight game due to a family matter and two-way player Anthony Lamb one game away from his 50-game limit, Iguodala's presence will give the Warriors a much-needed body in the frontcourt.

It's unclear how many minutes Iguodala or Curry will play in their return game.