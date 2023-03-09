Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is set to be out at least another four weeks after receiving a stem cell injection for the posterior cruciate ligament sprain in his right knee, the team announced Thursday.

That likely rules out Adams for the remainder of the regular season. Memphis, which is tied for second in the Western Conference at 38-26, plays its final regular-season game April 9.

Adams, who received the stem cell injection Wednesday, has not played since being injured Jan. 22 against the Phoenix Suns while diving for a loose ball in the final seconds.

The nine-year veteran is averaging 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 42 games this season.