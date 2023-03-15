LOS ANGELES -- Andre Iguodala will undergo surgery next week after fracturing his left wrist in a game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, the Golden State Warriors announced.

There is no timetable yet for Iguodala's return. Coach Steve Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's game at the LA Clippers that Iguodala's absence will be a "huge loss" for the team as it enters the final stretch of the regular season.

After signing a one-year veteran minimum contract over the summer, Iguodala has played in just eight games this season. He didn't make his debut until January, missing the first 39 games with left hip injury management. After playing in three games, he missed the next 21 games because of right hip soreness.

Iguodala finally returned March 5 and played in five consecutive games. His stats weren't eye-popping, but his on-court presence had a clear impact on the team.

His wrist injury is a blow to the Warriors' already dwindling depth. Jonathan Kuminga has missed the past three games with a right ankle sprain. Lester Quinones' 10-day contract expired, making two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb ineligible to play.

The Warriors are expected to make a decision regarding their 15th roster spot over the next few days, but they will have only 13 available players on the roster in the meantime.