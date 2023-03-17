Stephen Curry pays his respects -- and then doesn't -- and more from our NBA quotes of the week.

"One thing about Russ ... no matter what people say about him or how he's playing, he competes ... Every night he shows up and plays hard. That's something you can't teach. It's kind of a lost art these days."

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, showing LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook some respect

"I don't want to be short, but no."

Curry, with somewhat less respect, on whether he considers the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies to be in a rivalry

"I'm not really friends with anybody, to be honest. On the court it's no love. You just want to battle and try to get the win. Maybe shake hands after."

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, on competing against old teammates

"People don't even understand that was a sign to everybody that he was a step above 23 ... that was a shot at [Michael Jordan]."

Kevin Garnett, on his take on why Kobe Bryant chose to wear No. 24, via Showtime Basketball