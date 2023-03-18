NEW YORK -- Jalen Brunson was back for the New York Knicks' 116-110 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday after missing five of the past six games because of a sore left foot.

The starting point guard went through a full practice Friday, but the Knicks didn't clear him to play until after he worked out before the game Saturday to make sure his soreness didn't return.

Brunson came out on fire against the Nuggets, scoring 16 of his 24 points in the first quarter. He added five assists in just under 32 minutes.

Brunson had missed two games with the foot injury and then returned March 9 at Sacramento but made it through only the first half. He then missed the final three games of the Knicks' road trip.

With their point guard back, the Knicks won their third straight game and improved to 42-30, guaranteeing just their second winning record in the past 10 seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.