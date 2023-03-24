Jaylen Brown talks about the rest of his career and more from our NBA quotes of the week.

"We'll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I'm wanted. I will stay where I'm needed and treated correct."

Boston Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown, on his future with the team, via The Ringer

"I was wide open and I wanted the shot. ... I would've definitely made it, I wouldn't have even hit the rim, it would've been all net."

Former Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers, on Ray Allen's iconic 3-point shot in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA finals, via AM 560 Sports WQAM

"His dumbass coach just started calling his plays more."

Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham, on forward Anthony Davis scoring 20 points in the second half of his team's 122-111 win over the Phoenix Suns after being held to 7 in the first half

"I never liked [LeBron's] game. To me, when I was younger he was just super athletic. I wasn't that. He was 6-8 and super strong and I wasn't that either."

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, on what he thought of LeBron James' game growing up, via Pass The Rock

"He's like God in Japan right now. Everybody looks up to him."

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe, on what Japan thinks of Shohei Ohtani after he struck out Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to win the World Baseball Classic