Sacramento Kings fan gets tattoo of head coach Mike Brown

Domantas Sabonis tallies 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as the Kings grab a win over the Pelicans. (1:58)

The Sacramento Kings have entered new territory as of late.

Tuesday night's 121-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans was enough to clinch their first division title since 2002-03. The team already ended its 16-year postseason drought with last week's 120-80 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Things are looking up for the Kings, so much so that a fan decided to honor a preseason promise and permanently celebrate the 2022-23 season by getting a tattoo of head coach Mike Brown.

promises have been kept 🤝 pic.twitter.com/P29asOjRe1 — P - Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 5, 2023

The Kings, who entered the season with 250-1 odds, are the biggest preseason long shot to win any division in the four major sports since at least 2010.

With three games left in the regular season, Sacramento is set to enter the postseason as at least a 3-seed, and could finish as high as a 2-seed. The Kings boast the league's top scoring offense with an average of 121.4 points per game, so a deep run in the playoffs isn't far-fetched -- and could call for even more ink.