LOS ANGELES -- Paul George has begun exercising but there is no timetable for the LA Clippers' All-Star guard to return from a sprained right knee injury.

George joined the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena and exercised before their game against Portland. In the Clippers' first update on George's status since he injured his knee on March 21 against Oklahoma City, the team said George continues to rehab but "there is no timeline for his return to play."

While George avoided damage to significant ligaments, he had to keep his knee immobilized until recently when he was able to begin exercising again.

George would require a ramp-up before returning to play. The Clippers are fighting to stay out of the play-in tournament, entering Saturday's game in sixth place.