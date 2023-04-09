Rudy Gobert takes a swing at Kyle Anderson in a huddle and heads to the locker room after being separated. (0:21)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves lost two starters before locking up the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference on Sunday with Rudy Gobert being sent home for swinging at teammate Kyle Anderson and Jaden McDaniels fracturing his right hand, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gobert was escorted to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's 113-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans after getting into an altercation with Anderson during a timeout.

Video of the incident showed Gobert and Anderson having words while standing on opposite ends of the Timberwolves huddle. The two continued to exchange words until Anderson said something Gobert took exception to. Gobert stepped over Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and then swung at Anderson, appearing to hit him in the chest.

Teammates went to separate the two, including Taurean Prince, who shoved Gobert back. Gobert was then escorted to the back and some teammates, including Austin Rivers, went to check on him while he was in the back.

Sources told ESPN's Wojnarowski that the incident escalated after Anderson told Gobert to "Shut the f--- up, b----." The disagreement started with Anderson telling Gobert to block some shots and Gobert telling Anderson to grab a rebound.

Anderson said after the game everything was "all in a competitive nature."

"Tempers flare, you're in the middle of a game, a game we all want to win, a huge one, it is what it is," Anderson said. "You know, s--- happens. It's not the first time something like that has happened."

Anderson, who subbed in for Gobert after the incident at the 4:23 mark of the second quarter and started for Gobert in the second half, said it's something the two can get over.

"We'll move forward," Anderson said. "We wanna win games. It is what it is. We'll keep it in house. I mean, it's ain't the first time someone has swung on me. ... I think our tempers just flared. That's all. It is what it is. We'll speak about it and move on. We're grown men."

Mike Conley, who was Gobert's teammate in Utah from 2019-22 and again in Minnesota after he was traded to the Timberwolves at the deadline, called it one of the "grittier wins" that anybody on the team will be a part of.

"We could easily have splintered," Conley said. "Whether it was Kyle and Rudy or hearing the news about Jaden, it's just like one hit after another. But it just brought more out of us."

Conley added that Gobert had already sent a text message to the team's group chat apologizing for the incident.

"It's an emotional game," Conley said. "You're talking about two guys in Kyle and Rudy, two of the biggest competitors you'll meet and stuff happens, honestly. Rudy will tell you first hand, he lost control and he'll apologize for it. ... But that happens. We've gotta be men. We've gotta be mature. Especially late in the season like this. We can't let our emotions get the best of it. He knows better than that. Kyle challenged everybody. We know how that works. We have to be able to accept it and move forward."

Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said the team decided to send Gobert home after the incident in a statement released after the game. "His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will handle the situation internally," the statement read.

The Timberwolves trailed 48-36 when Gobert exited the game and the team did gain a better focus after the incident, Conley said. Minnesota trailed until the fourth quarter and took their first lead on the first bucket of the final period when Karl-Anthony Towns drained a 3-pointer on the team's first offensive possession after the team grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds.

Towns finished with 30 points and Anthony Edwards had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Timberwolves to victory and the eighth seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

"I'm super proud of my teammates, man," Edwards said. "We went down like 14 in the third at one point and we fought all the way back in that same quarter. Then KAT comes out and puts on top in the fourth. That's super big, man."

While the Timberwolves were able to advance to give themselves two chances to make the play-in tournament, they will have to do it without McDaniels.

McDaniels exited the game late in the first quarter after injuring his right hand. Video caught McDaniels punching a wall while walking into the tunnel, though it's unclear if that is what caused the injury.

"Certainly, immaturity has been one of our issues all season," Finch said. "We've been immature at the wrong times. Probably points to why we're 3-9 or 3-10 against some of the teams that we should be better against.

"But those days are gone. We gotta focus now on what we got and what we're getting moving forward. I guess we play the Lakers so we gotta head out there."

The injury, which will have McDaniels sidelined indefinitely, is a huge loss for the Timberwolves as they head into a play-in matchup vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. McDaniels was one of six players to defend 2022-2023 All-Stars at least 1,000 times this season, according to ESPN's Stats & Information research.

"We're gonna have more adversity to deal with," Towns said. "We always have to earn it. So we'll just have to go out there and earn it."

The winner of the Wolves' play-in game vs. the Lakers will face the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. The loser will play the winner of the second play-in matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the right to play the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets.