DENVER -- Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was involved in another feisty sideline confrontation Tuesday night, but this time he was on the receiving end of a shove from Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

Durant was called for a technical foul after shoving Jokic out of the way when the two-time MVP attempted to infiltrate an impromptu huddle among Phoenix players and coaches during Denver's 118-102 win in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

The incident occurred when Nuggets reserve Bruce Brown and Jokic approached the Suns' huddle while Devin Booker was shooting free throws with 37.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter and Denver holding a 20-point lead.

After nudging Brown out of the way, Durant shoved Jokic with his left arm. Jokic, who was called for a technical foul in Game 4 after a bizarre sideline confrontation with new Suns owner Mat Ishbia, flailed his arms after the contact. He did not react when Phoenix backup center Jock Landale lightly pushed him seconds earlier.

After the officials reviewed the play, Brown was also assessed a technical foul.

With the win, the Nuggets took a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Thursday in Phoenix.