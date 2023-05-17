2023 NBA Finals: Schedule, how to watch and other FAQ

Stephen A. Smith discusses who his favorite for the NBA title is among the four teams remaining. (1:54)

The 2023 NBA Finals are closing in, as the league has reached its final four teams vying for the title.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat square off in a familiar matchup -- these rivals have battled in three of the past four East finals, including last season's thrilling seven-game series that went to the Celtics.

Jimmy Butler leads the surprising Heat, who fought through the final play-in tournament game to even reach the playoffs, into this matchup with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the juggernaut Celtics.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in a rematch of the 2020 West finals inside the NBA's Orlando, Florida, bubble.

Like the Heat, the Lakers needed the play-in to get here. But thanks to some dealing at the trade deadline, the squad surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis is equipped to handle the firepower presented by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Co.

All four teams are striving to reach the Finals, which begin June 1 on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. Here's what you need to know about the NBA's championship round, including full schedules, how to watch and title odds and predictions.

NBA Finals schedule

The Finals, like all four rounds of the NBA playoffs, are a best-of-seven series, as has been the case since 2003. The Finals will feature a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team with the better record hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 and the other team hosting Games 3, 4 and 6.

Game 1: Thursday, June 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 | 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Friday, June 9 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5*: Monday, June 12 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 | 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

*if necessary

Which team will have home-court advantage in the NBA Finals?

Here is a look at the possible Finals matchups, followed by which team would hold home-court advantage in each:

The Boston Celtics would have home-court advantage over both the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Denver Nuggets would have home \-court advantage over the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat would have home-court advantage over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers cannot have home court advantage in the NBA Finals.

Final 2022-23 NBA regular-season standings

Which team left standing has the most trips to the NBA Finals?

Here is a look at how the Celtics, Heat, Nuggets and Lakers have fared in past trips to the Finals. Boston and L.A. are in a class of their own:

The Lakers have played in 32 Finals, with 17 wins -- the most recent coming in 2020.

The Celtics have played in 22 Finals, with 17 wins -- the most recent coming in 2008.

The Heat have played in six Finals, with three wins -- the most recent coming in 2013.

The Nuggets have never reached the Finals.

Which team has the best odds at the NBA title?

Here are the latest odds for NBA champion, according to Caesars Sportsbook (odds as of May 16):