The Boston Celtics are one win away from making NBA history.
Their 104-103 win over the Miami Heat was sealed by Derrick White's buzzer-beating tip-in to send the series back to TD Garden for Game 7. It was the sixth game-winning buzzer-beater when facing elimination in NBA history and the first since then-Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard's 2019 shot against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Celtics were in a 3-0 deficit to start the series, but have since won their last three consecutive games to even things up.
Teams are 150-0 all-time in best-of-seven series when taking a 3-0 lead, but the Celtics now have all the momentum ahead of the finale -- and NBA Twitter took notice.
Gearing up for Game 7
Crazy game Crazy series! Bring on game 7! 🔥💪🏽 https://t.co/Nua7uF4mus— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 28, 2023
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhuhhhhhhhh— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 28, 2023
Let's goooooooooooooooooooo
Um what just happened.... And we have game 7 in Boston. 🫣🫣🫣— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) May 28, 2023
Game 7 on the WAY— LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) May 28, 2023
"Wow"
WOW!!!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 28, 2023
Wow...what a game, what a finish...wow— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) May 28, 2023
Wow!— Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) May 28, 2023
Wow— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 28, 2023
At a loss for words, but not emojis
:face_with_spiral_eyes::face_with_spiral_eyes::face_with_spiral_eyes::face_with_spiral_eyes: crazy game!!!— Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) May 28, 2023
:face_with_peeking_eye:— Mike Conley (@mconley11) May 28, 2023
OMG:open_mouth::open_mouth::open_mouth:— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) May 28, 2023
🤯🤯😳— Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) May 28, 2023