Derrick White comes up huge with a clutch putback at the buzzer to send the Celtics to Game 7. (0:32)

The Boston Celtics are one win away from making NBA history.

Their 104-103 win over the Miami Heat was sealed by Derrick White's buzzer-beating tip-in to send the series back to TD Garden for Game 7. It was the sixth game-winning buzzer-beater when facing elimination in NBA history and the first since then-Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard's 2019 shot against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics were in a 3-0 deficit to start the series, but have since won their last three consecutive games to even things up.

Teams are 150-0 all-time in best-of-seven series when taking a 3-0 lead, but the Celtics now have all the momentum ahead of the finale -- and NBA Twitter took notice.

Gearing up for Game 7

Crazy game Crazy series! Bring on game 7! 🔥💪🏽 https://t.co/Nua7uF4mus — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 28, 2023

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhuhhhhhhhh

Let's goooooooooooooooooooo — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 28, 2023

Um what just happened.... And we have game 7 in Boston. 🫣🫣🫣 — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) May 28, 2023

Game 7 on the WAY — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) May 28, 2023

"Wow"

WOW!!! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 28, 2023

Wow...what a game, what a finish...wow — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) May 28, 2023

Wow! — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) May 28, 2023

Wow — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 28, 2023

At a loss for words, but not emojis

:face_with_spiral_eyes::face_with_spiral_eyes::face_with_spiral_eyes::face_with_spiral_eyes: crazy game!!! — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) May 28, 2023

:face_with_peeking_eye: — Mike Conley (@mconley11) May 28, 2023

OMG:open_mouth::open_mouth::open_mouth: — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) May 28, 2023