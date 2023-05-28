        <
          Celtics buzzer-beating Game 6 win over Heat shocks NBA Twitter

          Derrick White sends the Celtics to Game 7 with buzzer-beating tip-in (0:32)

          Derrick White comes up huge with a clutch putback at the buzzer to send the Celtics to Game 7. (0:32)

          • Brianna Williams, ESPNMay 28, 2023, 03:39 AM

          The Boston Celtics are one win away from making NBA history.

          Their 104-103 win over the Miami Heat was sealed by Derrick White's buzzer-beating tip-in to send the series back to TD Garden for Game 7. It was the sixth game-winning buzzer-beater when facing elimination in NBA history and the first since then-Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard's 2019 shot against the Philadelphia 76ers.

          The Celtics were in a 3-0 deficit to start the series, but have since won their last three consecutive games to even things up.

          Teams are 150-0 all-time in best-of-seven series when taking a 3-0 lead, but the Celtics now have all the momentum ahead of the finale -- and NBA Twitter took notice.

