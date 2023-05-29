Kendrick Perkins believes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown won't be teammates this season unless the Celtics win the NBA title. (1:00)

BOSTON -- Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon plans to play in the deciding Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the visiting Miami Heat on Monday night, a source told ESPN's Andscape.

The 2023 Sixth Man of the Year has been dealing with a partial tear in the tendon in his right elbow, an injury that worsened early in this series. After scoring a combined two points on 1-of-13 shooting from the field in Games 3-5, Brogdon sat out Saturday's Game 6 win in Miami.

While Brogdon's forearm is still sore, the source said the swelling and pain has subsided and he feels more confident about being able to make a positive impact. He took jump shots in front of the media at shootaround Monday morning.

In his first year with the Celtics, the 6-foot-4, 229-pound veteran averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the regular season.

Brogdon, who has played three years each with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, has never played in the NBA Finals.