Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who was officially upgraded to questionable Monday, is expected to dress and attempt to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, sources told ESPN.

Herro has been out since April 16, when he broke his right hand in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He's still experiencing a level of discomfort in the surgically repaired hand but is hopeful to try to give the Heat what he can with the team trailing 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets, sources said.

Herro has been the Heat's second-leading scorer this season, averaging 20.1 points while converting on 203 3-pointers in the regular season.