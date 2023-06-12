Stephen A. Smith explains why Max Strus and Gabe Vincent underperforming is the reason the Heat will lose the NBA Finals. (1:43)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is available to play in the NBA Finals for the first time since he broke his right hand on April 16 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

Erik Spoelstra confirmed Herro's status ahead of Monday's Game 5 in Denver, saying, "It's great to have everybody available." However, the Heat coach wouldn't say how much Herro would play or how he would be utilized.

"We'll start with our normal rotation, and then we'll just see how the game plays out," Spoelstra said. "We have no idea how this game is going to play out."

Herro is still experiencing a level of discomfort in the surgically repaired hand, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but will still try to give it a go with his team facing elimination versus the Nuggets.

Herro has been the Heat's second-leading scorer this season, averaging 20.1 points while converting on 203 3-pointers in the regular season. The Heat can certainly use that production, as their starting backcourt of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus is shooting 29% from 3 so far in the Finals.