Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points and tied a career high with 10 blocks as the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 114-94 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Wembanyama added seven rebounds while playing just 30 minutes, sitting out the final 8½ minutes of the fourth quarter with San Antonio headed to its largest margin of victory this season.

In just his second season and at age 20, Wembanyama continues to add to his list of unique accomplishments. His 10-block game comes during a season in which he also had a 50-point game and a 5x5 game. He is just the third player since the league began keeping track of blocks in 1974 to do all three in the same season, joining David Robinson in the 1992-93 season and Hakeem Olajuwon in 1989-90.

Saturday's performance marked just the 12th game in which a player had 30 points and 10 blocks since 1974, but Wembanyama is the first to do it in 30 or fewer minutes played.

Wembanyama also went 4-of-8 from 3-point range Saturday, making him the first player with four 3-pointers and 10 blocks in a game in NBA history.

Wembanyama now has two career 10-block games -- he also did it in his rookie season against Toronto -- and he is the first player under 21 with multiple games with double-figure blocks since 1974.

Charles Bassey added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Devin Vassell had 11 points for the Spurs, who have won four straight against the Trail Blazers.

San Antonio is 15-13 after winning two straight and four of five. The Spurs did not win their 15th game last season until March 17.

Shaedon Sharpe scored 25 points and Anfernee Simons had 18 points for Portland.

The Trail Blazers snapped a six-game skid with a 126-124 win over Denver on Thursday but have lost nine of their past 11 games.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.