Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and is out for the season, the team announced Sunday.

Wagner suffered the injury with 2:33 left in the first quarter of Saturday night's comeback win over the Miami Heat. He underwent an MRI on Sunday, which revealed the tear. He is set to undergo surgery.

Losing Wagner is the latest blow for a Magic team already missing stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to oblique injuries. Banchero has been out since late October but has been getting closer to a return. Franz Wagner went down earlier this month and is expected to be reevaluated in early January.

Moritz Wagner averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 18.8 minutes per game this season as a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year. He ranks second in the NBA in total scoring off the bench and is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, steals and 3-point shooting (36% on 2.5 attempts per game).