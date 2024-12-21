Open Extended Reactions

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has been ruled out for the next two games because of left groin soreness, the team announced Saturday.

Booker will miss Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons and Monday's game at the Denver Nuggets. The team said he will be reevaluated early next week.

Booker, 28, sat out practice Friday, one day after sustaining the injury in the third quarter of a 120-111 loss to the visiting Indiana Pacers.

He departed with 5:18 left in the third quarter and was examined in the locker room before being ruled out. He had 17 points and six assists in 25 minutes and made 5 of 10 shots.

"Hopefully, it's nothing serious," Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic said of Booker's injury. "For me, it's a part of the game. We've got to figure it out."

Saturday will mark Booker's first missed game of the season. He is averaging 25.1 points, 6.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.