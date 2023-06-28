CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets haven't given up on the possibility of bringing back Miles Bridges.

The Hornets extended qualifying offers to Bridges, P.J. Washington and Theo Maledon on Tuesday, making all three restricted free agents.

Bridges missed all of last season after he was charged with domestic violence last summer. He eventually pleaded no contest and is serving three years of probation. The NBA issued a 30-game suspension earlier this offseason, but added that because Bridges missed the whole season, 20 of those games are considered already served.

He will miss the first 10 games this season.

Bridges led the Hornets in scoring and rebounding in 2021-22 and was on the verge of a huge contract extension before the domestic violence incident in Los Angeles.

Washington averaged a career-best 15.7 points per game last season while shooting 24.8% from 3-point range.