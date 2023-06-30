The Phoenix Suns opened free agency by agreeing to a trio of deals with guard Damion Lee and forwards Drew Eubanks and Keita Bates-Diop.

Lee agreed to a two-year deal with a player option to stay with Phoenix, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

Lee was one of the best 3-point shooters in the league last season, hitting 44.5% of his 3.3 attempts per game. He averaged 8.2 points and 20.4 minutes for the Suns while appearing in 74 games. Before joining Phoenix last summer, Lee spent his previous four seasons with the Golden State Warriors and helped them win a championship in 2022.

Bates-Diop agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal with a player option, co-head of CAA Basketball Austin Brown told Wojnarowski. He will have a chance to earn a starting forward spot as the Suns look to build out the roster around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton.

Bates-Diop, 27, averaged 9.7 points while shooting 50.8% from the field and 39.4% from 3 last season for the San Antonio Spurs.

Eubanks also agreed to a two-year deal including a player option, his agent James Dunleavy of Excel Basketball told Wojnarowski. Eubanks averaged 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while starting 28 games for the Portland Trail Blazers last season.