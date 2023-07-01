Bobby Marks breaks down why he sees the Lakers having an amazing offseason after signing Jaxson Hayes. (1:36)

Free agent center Jaxson Hayes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hayes will have a player option on the second year, sources said.

Hayes, 23, has flashed the talent that got him drafted at No. 8 in 2019 in spurts across his four seasons in the NBA but has yet to gain traction as an every-day player. He played the fewest minutes of his young career for the Pelicans last season (13 per game) and appeared in only 47 games.

Hayes is an athletic finisher at 6-foot-11, has shot more than 75% from within 3 feet for his career and has shown the ability to knock down shots from floater range (3-10 feet). But the 3-point shot remains a work in progress and his best position on defense -- as a power forward or a center -- is still a question mark.

Hayes starred at Texas as a freshman, earning All-Big 12 honors in 2019.

Saturday morning's move continues a busy start to free agency for the Lakers, who on Friday agreed to deals with Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish.