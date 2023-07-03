Mason Plumlee has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the LA Clippers, agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Plumlee decided to return to Los Angeles despite larger financial offers elsewhere.

The 33-year-old is coming off a strong season in which he posted career highs in points (12.2 average) and rebounds (9.7) as the starting center for the Charlotte Hornets before he was dealt at the trade deadline to the Clippers.

Plumlee also excelled coming off the bench in L.A. and was especially effective in the playoffs, averaging 8.2 points on 87.5% shooting from the field.

Plumlee is a strong finisher and paint protector, but his best quality is his playmaking ability as a center; he averaged 3.7 assists per game last season with the Hornets.

One major area of growth this past season was Plumlee's free throw shooting once he switched to using his left hand. After shooting below 40% on free throws in 2021-22, Plumlee shot 63.6% last season and 77.2% in his 23 games with the Clippers.