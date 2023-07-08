Fresh off a one-year deal with the Warriors, check out Dario Saric's best plays as a member of the Thunder last season. (1:58)

Free agent forward Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Basketball told ESPN on Saturday morning.

Saric, who played with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns a year ago, had been one of the most sought-after players left on the market. At 6-foot-10, Saric gives the Warriors size and shooting off their bench.

Saric has fully recovered from an ACL injury that cost him the entire 2020-2021 season.

Saric has a playoff history to lean on with the Warriors, including an average of 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 playoffs. He averaged 10.5 minutes for the Suns in 14 playoffs games in 2021.

Saric has averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in seven seasons in the NBA, including stops with the Sixers, Timberwolves, Suns and Thunder.