Free agent forward Darius Bazley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh told ESPN on Friday night.

Bazley, 23, arrives to the Nets with an opportunity to join the frontcourt rotation after starting 118 games in his first three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bazley landed with the Phoenix Suns at the February trade deadline, where he played seven regular season games. The Suns acquired Bazley for Dario Saric and a 2029 second-round pick.

Bazley, the 23rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, averaged a career-best 13.7 points and 7.2 assists in 55 games in the 2020-2021 season. He's averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in his four NBA seasons.

After originally committing to Syracuse out of high school in Massachusetts, Bazley spent a year training ahead of the 2019 NBA draft. He gained attention for a unique internship partnership with New Balance, his shoe endorser.

The Nets also added small forward Lonnie Walker IV and guard Dennis Smith Jr. in free agency.