Draymond Green hits Jusuf Nurkic with a spinning slap to the face, and is assessed a flagrant foul 2 and an ejection. (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from Tuesday night's game after receiving a flagrant foul 2 in the second half against the Phoenix Suns.

The foul occurred with 8:23 left in the third quarter when Green swung and hit Phoenix's Jusuf Nurkic in the head while defending him.

At first, while Green's back was turned to Nurkic, he repeatedly held Nurkic off of him. Eventually, Green turned around and hit Nurkic in the head with his hand.

This was Green's third ejection, tied for the most in a season in his career. The second was against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14 when he put Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Green was suspended for five games after the incident, with the league citing his history as a repeat offender for this behavior as the reason for the suspension's length.

Green will await a league office review for the possibility of another suspension.