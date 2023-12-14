Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 140-126 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo's previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 victory over Washington in January 2023. He had 54 at Indiana on Nov. 9.

Antetokounmpo was 20-of-28 from the field and 24-of-32 from the free throw line and had 14 rebounds.

Tempers flared in the final quarter when Antetokounmpo was tackled by Aaron Nesmith on a play underneath with 10:10 remaining, setting off a brief, heated exchange involving several players. Nesmith was called for a flagrant foul 1, and he and the Bucks' Bobby Portis were assessed technical fouls.

Antetokounmpo hit both free throws, and Khris Middleton hit a jumper on the next possession to put the Bucks up 108-96. Portis was called for a second technical and ejected with 9:13 remaining, finishing with 19 points.

Antetokounmpo scored seven straight for the Bucks to push the lead to 118-100 with 6:26 left.

The animosity between the teams carried over after the final buzzer when the Pacers grabbed the game ball before heading to their locker room. Head coach Rick Carlisle said the team wanted to commemorate Oscar Tshiebwe's first career point in the NBA, not realizing the Bucks wanted the ball to mark Antetokounmpo's record night.

Carlisle said several Bucks players came into the Pacers' tunnel looking for the ball, resulting in a scuffle in which Carlisle said Pacers GM Chad Buchanan was elbowed in the ribs by one of the Bucks players.

"Unfortunate situation," Carlisle said. "We don't need the official game ball. There's two game balls there, we could've taken the other one. But it didn't need to escalate to that. Really just unfortunate. Third game we played these guys within 2½, three weeks, so things are heated with the competition, and I understand all that, but for it to come into the hallway, it didn't need to happen that way."

Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Bucks. Lillard's second 3-pointer with 8:06 left in the third quarter was the 2,451st of his career, moving him past Kyle Korver for fifth place in NBA history.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner had 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who beat the Bucks 128-119 in the semifinals of the in-season tournament on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo scored on a drive to put the Bucks up 96-80 with 3:40 left in the third period, but the Pacers rallied to trail 101-94 entering the final period.

Antetokounmpo had 21 points in the first half to pace the Bucks to 70-63 lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.