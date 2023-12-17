Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stepped out on the court two hours ahead of tipoff against the Brooklyn Nets -- about 45 minutes ahead of his normal warmup time slot.

He went through the exact same routing -- pointing up in the stands with assistant coach Bruce Frasier, taking shots all the way from half-court, and finishing with a soccer-inspired dribble routine. But, just switching up his timing was a big change. One he thought was needed.

"It was just a call of just trying to get some space before the game, a little more time to get right, and it paid off," Curry said.

Curry fueled Golden State to a much-needed 124-120 over the Nets, finishing with 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting, including 6-of-8 from three. He also surpassed the 3,500-made 3-pointers mark.

His most important stretch came several hours after his early warm-up -- about five minutes into the fourth quarter. On the brink of losing another double-digit lead, Curry erupted for 10 points in one minute and 40 seconds, breathing life back into a team that looked to be losing its pulse.

"Steph has had to carry this team, let's be honest," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "And then the Draymond news, he was emotionally spent the last few days. And it was a slow start tonight. Then, as he's done so often, he flipped the switch. You can kind of see when it happens right away. And he was incredible."

The Warriors ballooned out to an 18-point lead in the first half -- but slow starts haven't been this team's issue lately. It's been the second quarter and closing minutes.

And it looked to be heading in the direction of another poor fate in the third quarter. And then even more so in the fourth. The same issues were hurting Golden State -- ill-advised fouls and sloppy turnovers, and then there was the fact that it felt as though Brooklyn couldn't miss a shot.

Cam Thomas finished with 41 points, his 6th 40-point game in 2023, tied for the second most in a calendar year in Net's history.

By the time Nets coach Jacque Vaughn called timeout with 2:41 left in the third, they trailed by just four points. They outscored Golden State 35-25 that period.

But three minutes into the fourth quarter, Curry had to stop the bleeding. And he did.

Curry danced on Cam Thomas with 6:16 left in the game. He shuffled from outside of the 3-point arc, to inside, to back out, with Thomas trying to keep up with every move. With just enough space created, Curry launched a three.

Just about one minute later, Curry found himself with no one within a foot of him. So he launched another.

And 40 seconds after that, he launched a third, forcing the Nets to call timeout. Over the last several games, Curry has shown far more emotion than usual -- kicking a chair in Phoenix, for example.

As he made his way to the bench during Brooklyn's timeout, he bumped chests with Gary Payton II, as the two repeatedly high-fived on other and screamed in each other's faces. But this outburst of emotion was a positive one.

It's what Golden State needed.

"(That sequence) gave us confidence," Kerr said. "I think that's the biggest issue when you're struggling, maybe you're a little spent. You have to find confidence. So I think Steph just infuses us with confidence.

Klay Thompson added: "He will us to victory. We appreciate him. Hopefully tomorrow we can help shoulder the load a little more. He was special tonight, just his ability to create shots and make shots from all over the floor ... I am grateful for Steph's performance tonight."

As Kerr and Thompson alluded to, Curry has been shouldering a heavy burden for Golden State all season.

But against the Nets, Thompson provided help, scoring 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Thompson has scored 54 points over the last two games -- since his crunch-time benching in Phoenix.

With Green suspended indefinitely, the Warriors are in desperate need of Thompson to regain his form, as Curry continues to search for consistent help.

"It's not just me. I can't go win a game by myself," Curry said. "I can play well, and I have to play well. I know that. But I don't the game by myself. There's definitely pressure and I live for those types of moments. But, there are guys getting opportunities to step up ... confidence is starting to build."