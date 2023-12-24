Open Extended Reactions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Los Angeles Lakers are shuffling their starting lineup at the same time they are likely to lose one of their reserve guards for the foreseeable future.

Jarred Vanderbilt will replace D'Angelo Russell in the starting lineup for Saturday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. The rest of the starters -- LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish -- will remain the same.

"We chose to lean into our defensive side of the ball," Ham said of the change. "And when you play great defense, it makes the offense a little bit easier. And so, just wanted to lean into that side of the ball. Start out a little bit bigger."

Russell's move to the bench comes while minutes are opening up in L.A.'s backcourt.

Gabe Vincent, who returned from a seven-week absence because of swelling in his left knee to play 14 minutes against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, is considering an arthroscopic procedure on the knee that would sideline him six to eight weeks, sources told ESPN.

The knee started to swell up again after the Chicago game, causing Vincent to miss Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Saturday's game against the Thunder.

The decision on the procedure is expected to be made as soon as Sunday, sources told ESPN.

"You just have to make sure everything is well and good with him and his health first and foremost," Ham said of Vincent. "And then you just try to activate Plan B, which is next man up, so to speak. But our No. 1 top priority is to just to make sure we know what's going on with him and put him in a position where he can get healthy."

Russell's move to the bench will reunite him in the backcourt with Austin Reaves. The pair started together the first eight games of the season.

"Austin and D-Lo, they've had some really good synergy together on the floor together," Ham said. "And so that second wave allows us to play a little faster, is more offensive. I'm looking forward to both, seeing how this starting lineup applies their pressure on the game early and then also see, once we start to make substitutions, the variety in which we get offensively."

L.A. has lost its past four games and is 1-5 since winning the in-season tournament in Las Vegas. Davis labeled the Thunder game a "must win" for the Lakers.

"It's been a hell of a road, man," Ham said. "A lot of highs, a lot of lows, a lot of fatigue, a lot of travel. And so just for the spirit of our group, going into a huge Christmas Day game back home, we want to finish off this trip the right way."