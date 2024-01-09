Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely after sustaining a sprained left ankle during Sunday's victory over the Golden State Warriors.

He will be reevaluated in two weeks and the Raptors will update his status when warranted.

Poeltl, 28, is averaging 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in 36 games (all starts) this season. He leads the Raptors with 50 blocked shots and he leads the NBA with a 68.5 field goal percentage. He has recorded 13 double-doubles and scored in double figures 22 times.

In 524 career games (271 starts) over eight seasons, Poeltl is averaging 8.2 points and 6.6 rebounds and has 660 blocked shots.

Poeltl was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Raptors. He was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in July 2018 as part of the trade that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. He was reacquired by the Raptors last February.