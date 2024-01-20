Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Bulls guard Zach LaVine will miss at least one week with a sprained right ankle, the team announced Friday.

LaVine injured his ankle in the third quarter of Thursday's win over the Toronto Raptors and immediately removed himself from the game. In frustration following the injury, he threw a towel at an empty chair on his way to the bench before heading to the locker room.

LaVine briefly checked back in during the fourth quarter, but checked back out after only about two minutes of game time.