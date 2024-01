After Steph Curry's final heave at the buzzer, D'Angelo Russell kicks the ball into the stands and the Lakers celebrate their double-OT win. (0:17)

The NBA fined Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell $15,000 on Monday for kicking a ball into the stands.

The incident occurred after a 145-144 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in San Francisco.

Russell, 27, contributed 28 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in the double-overtime thriller.

The former All-Star is averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 43 games (36 starts) this season.