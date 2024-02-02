Michael Jordan produced some breathtaking memories throughout his illustrious NBA career, so we've picked out 23 of his highlight moments. (3:29)

A complete set of Michael Jordan championship Air Jordan sneakers, worn by Jordan during the clinching victories of his six NBA titles and six NBA Finals MVPs, sold for $8,032,800 -- a global auction record for game-worn sneakers, auction house Sotheby's said Friday.

"The Dynasty Collection" represents the second-highest sum netted for Jordan memorabilia, behind the $10.1 million jersey worn in Game 1 of the 1998 "Last Dance" Finals. A pair of sneakers worn in Game 2 of that Finals sold for $2,238,000 in April, at that time the most ever paid for a pair of sneakers.

A set of six individual Air Jordan sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during NBA finals sold for $8 million at an auction in New York, setting a new global auction record for game-worn sneakers. Sotheby’s

The set consists of Air Jordan VI (1991), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997) and Air Jordan XIV (1998). The Air Jordan VI, VIII, XI and XII sneakers are also autographed by Jordan.

After each of Jordan's six titles and Finals MVPs, he was photographed with only one shoe on; Jordan had granted Bulls PR executive Tim Hallam his wish of having one of MJ's shoes if they won that first championship. Jordan, ever superstitious, honored what became a tradition five more times.

"Today's record-breaking price is a testament to the GOAT," said Sotheby's head of modern collectibles Brahm Wachter in a statement. "The Dynasty Collection undeniably ranks among the most significant compilations of sports memorabilia in history. [A] truly unparalleled moment and milestone in auction history, the sale of these six championship-clinching sneakers will likely never be replicated."