Check out Delon Wright's top plays of the season as a Washington Wizard as he agrees to a buyout to join the Miami Heat. (1:15)

Check out Delon Wright's top plays of the season ahead of Heat trade (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat upon clearing waivers, his agent, Greg Lawrence, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wright, 31, saw his role diminish in Washington this season as the rebuilding Wizards prioritized different players; Wright's 13.8 minutes per game this year is the least he has played since his rookie year.

However, he's coming off a strong 2022-23 campaign that saw him average 7.4 points and nearly four assists while shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.5% from 3 in 24.4 minutes per game.

A 6-foot-5 combo guard, Wright provides steady shooting, playmaking and defense and will help Miami's backcourt depth with guards Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson recovering from injury.

Miami would be the eighth NBA team for Wright, whose older brother Dorell Wright was part of the Heat team that won the 2006 NBA championship.

Wright was in the last year of his deal and is set to hit free agency this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.