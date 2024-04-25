Open Extended Reactions

French forward Tidjane Salaun, a projected top-15 pick, told ESPN he has submitted paperwork to the NBA office making him eligible for the 2024 draft.

"The NBA has always been a dream of mine, but recently it's become a goal," Salaun said. "It's just the logical next step for me. I learned a lot of things on and off the court this season. I'm ready to make a big step now for the next level."

Salaun, the No. 15 prospect in ESPN's draft projections, is one of the youngest players in this class, not turning 19 until August. The 6-foot-10 forward is having a highly productive season, emerging as an important rotation player for Cholet Basket in the FIBA Champions League and Pro A. He's averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1 steal in 23 minutes per game, already playing 54 contests across various competitions.

Salaun has made 75 3s in his 54 games, many of which came pulling up off the dribble or running off movement. That is intriguing to scouts, considering his size. He's also shooting 80% from the free throw line. Salaun is a highly competitive defender who gets in passing lanes energetically and shows versatility by covering ground and contesting shots all over the floor with his 7-foot-2 wingspan.

"I am an energizer for my team," Salaun said. "I always give 100 percent, bringing a lot of intensity and hustle. There is a fire in me that pushes me to be my best on every play."

Salaun comes from a basketball family. His sister, Janelle, is a Euroleague and French national team player also considered one of the best defenders in Europe in her age group. Both their parents also played and were passionate about the sport, Salaun says.

"Our parents kept our feet on the ground while supporting us in everything we did", Salaun said. "I just followed [Janelle]."

Unlike other highly touted French players in this draft -- such as potential top picks Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr -- Salaun was not considered a top prospect until recently, being cut from the French junior national team as a 17-year-old. He says that has been a significant motivator for him.

"I had to work and hustle for everything, Salaun said. "A lot of people doubted me. Some people who didn't trust me before, I want to make them pay. I wanted to be better, so I put a lot of work into my body to be faster and stronger. I worked on my mindset and shot to be more consistent. I understood I had big potential, but I needed to be the first and the last at the gym every day."

Salaun is trying to extend his team's season by making the French playoffs, which would delay his arrival for pre-draft workouts until late May or possibly June.

"I want to bring home the best possible results, "Salaun said. "We want to make the playoffs. It's been a great season. I've improved a lot. I see I can become a lot of things for my teammates. I take this responsibility I've been given like an opportunity. With the work I put, in my role is only going to increase."

The NBA draft will be held over two days in New York City on June 26 and 27. The first round will be conducted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, followed by the second round the next day at ESPN's studio in lower Manhattan.

