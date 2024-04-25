Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton was listed as available for Thursday's Game 3 against the New York Knicks but did not ultimately see the court in the 125-114 win.

Melton has played sparingly since Jan. 1 because of a back injury.

He returned after missing more than a month on April 9 in a win against the Detroit Pistons but lasted less than six minutes in the following game against the Magic and has not played again since.

Backup guard Cameron Payne

Melton has been key part of the Sixers' rotation since they acquired him in 2022. He's strong perimeter defender who can shoot and take over some ballhandling duties.

He averaged 11.1 points, 3 assists and 1.6 steals in 38 games in the regular season.