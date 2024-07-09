Check out Cade Cunningham's top plays as he agrees to a $224 million maximum rookie extension with the Pistons. (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has agreed to a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie extension that could become worth as much as $269 million, his agents Jeff Schwartz and James Dunleavy of Excel Basketball told ESPN on Tuesday.

Cunningham -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft -- can elevate the deal to 30% of the team's salary cap with the earning of All-NBA honors next season, sources said.

Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon made Cunningham's extension a priority upon taking over the job several weeks ago and reached an agreement Tuesday with Schwartz and Dunleavy.

Cade Cunningham By Month -- '23-24 Oct.-Nov. Rest of Season PPG 22.3 22.8 FG% 42% 47% 3-pt FG% 34% 36% APG 7.1 7.7 TOV 4.5<< 2.9 >>Most in NBA

After missing most of his second season with a stress fracture in his left leg, Cunningham had an outstanding 2023-2024 season despite the Pistons' historical level of losing. He averaged 22.7 points, 7.5 assists and shot 86.9 percent at the free throw line.

The offense moved through Cunningham, who ranked in the top 10 in average touch length, dribbles per touch, on-ball screens used and drives per game, per Second Spectrum.

Cunningham will have his third coach in three seasons this year in J.B. Bickerstaff. He has also played for Monty Williams and Dwane Casey.