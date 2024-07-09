Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Pistons claimed former Philadelphia 76ers big man Paul Reed off waivers, the team announced Tuesday.

Reed was waived by the 76ers this month to make room for the signing of free agent Caleb Martin, who agreed to a four-year deal worth more than $32 million.

Reed, 25, was a second-round selection by the Sixers in the 2020 draft and eventually settled into the role of Joel Embiid's backup.

A prolific offensive rebounder, Reed averaged 7.3 points and 6 boards last season while playing under 20 minutes. With Embiid sidelined for a large portion of last year, Reed started a career-high 24 games.

Reed gives the Pistons more frontcourt depth behind Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren.