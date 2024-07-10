        <
          Tatum, Wilson, Carter to be on NBA 2K25 covers

          NBA 2K25 is going with champions and legends for its cover athletes.

          The latest entry in the NBA 2K series of video games will have Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on the cover of its standard edition. Tatum and the Celtics won the 2024 NBA title in June.

          Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson will helm the game's WNBA edition. Wilson's Aces are the defending WNBA champions and are fifth in the league's standings.

          Tatum and Wilson will share cover honors for NBA 2K25's All-Star edition.

          The series is honoring Vince Carter with its Hall of Fame edition cover. The high-flying guard/forward, who spent parts of 22 seasons with eight different teams, will join the Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

          NBA 2K25 will be released Sept. 6, 2024, for PC, Xbox One and Series X/S and PlayStation 4 and 5.