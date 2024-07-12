Look at some of the plays from last season that earned Johnny Juzang a four-year, $12 million deal with the Utah Jazz. (1:58)

Restricted free agent guard Johnny Juzang has agreed on a four-year, $12 million deal to return to the Utah Jazz, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Juzang, 23, played on consecutive two-way contracts with the Jazz after going undrafted out of UCLA and now lands a long-term deal as part of the franchise's rebuild.

Juzang averaged 7.2 points in 20 games for Utah a year ago. He started his college career at Kentucky, playing behind Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley before transferring to UCLA. Juzang shot 41.6% on 3-pointers for the Jazz in his limited appearances last season.