ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks rookie guard/forward Nikola Djurisic of Serbia has had surgery on his left foot and is out until at least November.

Djurisic fractured his left foot during a summer league game on July 14 and had surgery to repair his left fifth metatarsal bone. The surgery was performed Monday by Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hawks disclosed the surgery on Wednesday and said Djurisic's status will be updated in November.

The Hawks traded AJ Griffin to Houston to acquire the rights to Djurisic, who was drafted in the second round.

The Hawks made French teen Zaccharie Risacher, a 6-foot-9 wing, the first overall pick.

Atlanta also traded high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for a package of two first-round draft picks and three veterans, and could make other moves this offseason.