The NBA signed its 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday after saying it was not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's $1.8 billion per year offer to continue its longtime relationship with the league.

The media rights deals were approved by the league's board of governors last week and will bring the league about $76 billion over those 11 years.

WBD had five days to match a part of those deals and said it was exercising its right to do so, but its offer was not considered a true match by the NBA. That means the 2024-25 season will be the last for TNT after a nearly four-decade run -- though not long after the signing was announced, WBD said it would take "appropriate action" and said it believes the NBA has to accept its offer.

"The digital opportunities with Amazon align perfectly with the global interest in the NBA," league commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "And Prime Video's massive subscriber base will dramatically expand our ability to reach our fans in new and innovative ways."

Turner Sports strongly disagreed with the NBA's move, saying it believes the league "grossly misinterpreted our contractual rights."

"We have matched the Amazon offer, as we have a contractual right to do, and do not believe the NBA can reject it," TNT Sports said in a statement. "In doing so, they are rejecting the many fans who continue to show their unwavering support for our best-in-class coverage, delivered through the full combined reach of WBD's video-first distribution platforms. ... We will take appropriate action."

TNT said it continues looking forward to the coming season, "including our iconic 'Inside the NBA.'"

Under the new deal, Amazon Prime Video will carry games on Friday nights, select Saturday afternoons and Thursday night doubleheaders that will begin after the conclusion of Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" schedule. Prime Video will also take over the NBA League Pass package from WBD.

NBA Media Rights: Who Gets What Disney (ABC/ESPN)

• 80 regular-season games

• Continue broadcasting NBA Finals

• Continue broadcasting all 5 Christmas Day games

• Exclusive national coverage of final day of regular season

• Conference finals series 10 times in agreement's 11 years

• Keeps NBA draft and NBA draft lottery NBCU (NBC/Peacock)

• Up to 100 regular-season games each season

• Opening night doubleheader

• Conference finals in 6 of 11 years of agreement

• All-Star Weekend starting in 2026

• All USA Basketball senior men's and women's games Amazon

• All 6 NBA play-in tournament games

• One-third of games played in first two rounds of playoffs

• Conference finals in 6 of 11 years of agreement

• A new game on Black Friday (day after Thanksgiving)

• Knockout rounds of NBA Cup

"Warner Bros. Discovery's most recent proposal did not match the terms of Amazon Prime Video's offer and, therefore, we have entered into a long-term arrangement with Amazon," the NBA said Wednesday. "Throughout these negotiations, our primary objective has been to maximize the reach and accessibility of our games for our fans. Our new arrangement with Amazon supports this goal by complementing the broadcast, cable and streaming packages that are already part of our new Disney and NBCUniversal arrangements. All three partners have also committed substantial resources to promote the league and enhance the fan experience."

The new package on Amazon also includes at least one game on Black Friday and the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game of the league's in-season tournament, the NBA Cup.

"Over the past few years, we have worked hard to bring the very best of sports to Prime Video and to continue to innovate on the viewing experience," said Jay Marine, global head of sports for Prime Video. "We're thrilled to now add the NBA to our growing sports lineup, including the NFL, UEFA Champions League, NASCAR, NHL, WNBA, NWSL, Wimbledon and more. We are grateful to partner with the NBA and can't wait to tip off in 2025."

ESPN and ABC will keep the league's top package, which includes the NBA Finals. ABC has carried the Finals since 2003.

ESPN/ABC will combine for nearly 100 games during the regular season. More than 20 games will air on ABC, mainly on Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons, while ESPN will have up to 60 games, mostly on Wednesday nights with some Friday games. ABC and ESPN also will combine for five games on Christmas Day and have exclusive national coverage of the final day of the regular season.

During the playoffs, ESPN and ABC will have approximately 18 games in the first two rounds each year and one of the two conference finals series in all but one year of the agreement.

Shortly after the NBA's announcement, the WNBA announced its own 11-year media rights partnerships with Disney, Amazon Prime and NBC, under which the league will receive about $200 million per year, a source told ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Disney's package of WNBA and NBA games will be available to stream on its digital platforms, including on Disney+ in select markets around the world.

"As the media landscape continues to evolve, this forward-thinking agreement represents a significant and bold step in our mission to serve sports fans, anytime, anywhere, including opportunities to successfully navigate the global digital transition," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "Through a premium collection of regular- and post-season game rights, culminating with the NBA Finals and WNBA Finals, plus studio and original content initiatives, we look forward to building upon our legacy of innovation with the NBA and continuing to play an important role in the extraordinary growth trajectory of the WNBA."

The return of NBC, which carried NBA games from 1990 through 2002, gives the NBA two broadcast network partners for the first time.

NBC will have up to 100 regular-season games, including on Sunday night once the NFL season has ended. It will air games on Tuesdays throughout the regular season, while a Monday night doubleheader would be exclusively streamed on Peacock.

NBC will also have the All-Star Game and All-Star Saturday Night. During the playoffs, NBC and/or Peacock will have up to 28 games the first two rounds, with at least half on NBC.

NBC and Amazon also will carry one of the two conference finals series in six of the 11 years on a rotating basis. NBC will have a conference final in 2026-27 followed by Amazon the next season.

"The return of NBA basketball to the NBC Sports family comes with enormous benefits and excitement for our fans," Silver said. "And through its multiple platforms -- especially NBC and Peacock -- and its expansive resources, NBCUniversal promises to build on the deep tradition and history of the NBA on NBC."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.