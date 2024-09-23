Open Extended Reactions

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss the beginning of the regular season after offseason ankle surgery, league sources confirmed to ESPN, leaving an already thin center spot even thinner.

Robinson, who played 31 games last season and underwent ankle surgery in December, again hurt a foot/ankle during New York's first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers and missed the final six games of the second-round series against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks are targeting Robinson to return in December or January, sources said, though the timing will be dictated by his rehabilitation process.

The center spot was already a significant question after last season's primary starter, Isaiah Hartenstein, signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to Robinson, New York re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal over the summer and has fourth-year center Jericho Sims.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said in an interview with NBA.com last week that he also sees scenarios where forward Julius Randle, who has a $30.9 million player option for 2025-26, could slot in at center in a small-ball lineup. Thibodeau has rarely gone that direction in the past, not only during his stint with the Knicks but also in prior stops with the Timberwolves and Bulls, instead preferring to have size and rim protection anchoring his defense at the pivot.

The Robinson news comes after a busy summer in New York. The Knicks pulled off one of the shocks of the offseason in acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, marking the first trade between the two franchises in 40 years.

New York also signed Thibodeau and star guard Jalen Brunson to contract extensions and re-signed free agent forward OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million deal.