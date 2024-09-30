Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- At the start of every season, the energy is a bit different. But this season in Golden State, it's palpable.

The Warriors are without Klay Thompson, and because of that Golden State is forced to make changes for the first time in 12 years. That's not all bad, though.

"It's just going to look a little different now," Draymond Green said Monday at media day. "Where there's the most uncertainty, that's usually the biggest opportunity for growth.

"For so long it's just been the same thing. With it always being the same thing, it makes it even tougher to perform at a high level ... because you get tired of doing the same thing over and over and over and over, and you get bored with chasing that greatness. I think we did a great job of not getting bored chasing the greatness, [but] now we turn the page."

The Warriors' new cast of characters this season is long. After Thompson's departure -- and also Chris Paul's -- Golden State acquired Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton. They also plan to feature their younger core of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Because there are so many new faces, Green, as well as coach Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry mentioned the possibility of changing their style of play to fit everyone's skill set best.

"I'm coming into this training camp with an open mind of how we're supposed to play," Curry said. "I know there's a Warriors mentality and culture of how we do things, there's a system that we ran for a decade plus that has worked. It doesn't necessarily mean that's how this team needs to play.

"We have to have kind of antennas up and an openness to accept what this team's strengths are, what our weaknesses are, and kind of lean into those."

For Curry, losing two veteran players -- one of whom was part of the Warriors' nucleus -- was just the tipping point on his mindset entering this season.

"I think you get smacked in the face and don't make the playoffs, that's all the real message you need, the reminder you need ... when it comes down to your X's and O's and the style and all that type of stuff, being open to evolving and pivoting and figuring out what [works]."

Because of how last season ended for Golden State -- getting bounced from the first play-in game against the Sacramento Kings -- it was no secret within the organization that changes needed to be made, whether or not Thompson remained with the team.

There's an understanding of that every season for the Warriors, even after they won their championships. But after two turbulent seasons, it was more pressing than ever.

Last week, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said Golden State was "as impatient of a franchise as you can be right now given our timeline." They took big swings at players such as Paul George and Lauri Markkanen over the summer.

But after failing to land them, they hit smaller signings with Hield, Anderson and Melton. According to Green, these moves are more likely to help the Warriors get back to their ultimate goal.

"One move in this league, it can pretty much set you up for how the next 10 years of your organization is going to go. Sometimes the best deal you can make is to not make a deal, and I think we did a great job in going out and getting pieces that are going to help this team grow," Green said.

Green likened the new additions to when the Warriors brought in Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica in the 2021-22 season, which saw them win their fourth title. That season, Golden State's depth was one of its best weapons.

"Championships are won 6 through 10. Championships aren't won 1 through 5," Green said.

Kerr said he felt there were 12 to 13 players who could crack the rotation, and all but two starting lineup spots are open. Through training camp and the preseason, the task will be figuring out how to put everyone in the best position to unlock their individual potential and their teammates -- something the Warriors have struggled with lately.

"Like we're the hunters, amongst many other teams," Curry said. "What can this team do to maximize every skill set that we have in that locker room? That's the challenge for us. Some new faces on the coaching staff. Like I said, the first time me, Klay, and Draymond haven't been together as teammates. Whatever narrative you want to kind of key in on, for us to win, you've got to think things differently."