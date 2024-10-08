Open Extended Reactions

Washington Wizards point guard Malcolm Brogdon underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb on Tuesday, the team announced.

Brogdon suffered the thumb injury in practice on Saturday in Montreal. The team said his recovery timeline will be updated at a later time.

The Wizards acquired Brogdon in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers. Washington acquired the 14th overall pick (Bub Carrington) in the 2024 draft, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks.

Brogdon, 31, averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds for the Trail Blazers last season.