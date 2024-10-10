Brian Windhorst shares his early thoughts on the dynamic of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, following KAT's preseason debut with the Knicks. (1:15)

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is targeting a season debut in January as he rehabs two ankle procedures over the last year, sources told ESPN.

Robinson and the Knicks are expected to take a cautious approach to his return after he played in only 31 games last season. He underwent ankle surgery in December, again hurt a foot/ankle during New York's first-round playoff series against the 76ers, and he missed the final six games of the second-round series against the Indiana Pacers.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has raved about Robinson's defensive presence in New York, which will feature Karl-Anthony Towns and Jericho Sims playing a majority of the center minutes to start the season.

Before trading for Towns, the center spot was a significant question after last season's primary starter, Isaiah Hartenstein, signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.