With 50 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists, Magic star Paolo Banchero is the second-youngest player in NBA history with a 50-10-5 game, trailing only LeBron James in 2005. (2:30)

Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Paolo Banchero had the best night of his career Monday.

Banchero tied the Orlando Magic record for points in a half, scoring 37 in the first two quarters against the Indiana Pacers. He finished with a career-high 50 points -- tying the fifth-highest scoring effort in Magic history. Orlando won 119-115.

"Man, I'm tired; I'm tired as hell," Banchero said after the first 50-point effort in the NBA this season. "But it was a hell of a game."

Banchero, the league's Rookie of the Year two seasons ago and an All-Star last year, was 13-of-17 from the field in the half and finished 16-of-26 from the floor. He also had 13 rebounds and nine assists.

"It was just being in the zone," Banchero said. "Felt like I was in an open gym, back at home, just working on my game. Every shot felt like it was going in and it's a good feeling when you've got a day like that. Not every game is going to be like that, but I'm glad today was."

At 21 years and 351 days old, Banchero became the youngest player in Magic history to record a 50-point game, and the second-youngest player with 50 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in an NBA game, trailing only LeBron James (20 years, 80 days) in 2005 against the Toronto Raptors.

Tracy McGrady still holds the franchise's single-game scoring record, with 62 against the Wizards on March 10, 2004. That was also the last time a Magic player hit 50, meaning the franchise had gone 20 years and 232 days between 50-point games -- the fifth-longest drought in NBA history.

The other 50-point games in Magic history: Shaquille O'Neal had 53 against Minnesota on April 20, 1994; McGrady had 52 against Chicago on Feb. 21, 2003; McGrady had 51 against Denver on Nov. 14, 2003; Nick Anderson had 50 against New Jersey on April 23, 1993; and McGrady had 50 again against Washington on March 8, 2002.

Youngest With 50-10-5 Game* Date Player Years-Days Opponent 2005 LeBron James 20-80 Raptors Mon. Paolo Banchero 21-351 Pacers 1966 Rick Barry 22-215 Royals *NBA history -- ESPN Research

Banchero had the most assists (9) and the second-most rebounds (13, trailing only 18 by O'Neal) in a 50-point game in Magic history.

His 37 points in the half tied the mark set by McGrady, also in the first half, for Orlando against Denver on March 9, 2003.

"That first half was a magical first half, for sure," Banchero said.

By comparison, the Pacers starters combined for 37 points in the first half.

Banchero's career high entering Monday was 43 points, set Jan. 3 against Sacramento. There were four first-half performances of 37 or more points last season -- two by Phoenix's Devin Booker, one by Karl-Anthony Towns (then of Minnesota, now of New York) and one by Dallas' Luka Doncic.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.